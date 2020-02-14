Drone causes 'harm and distress' illegally approaching houses near Broseley

Police said "harm and distress" was caused to residents in the area of Wyke and Posenhall, in between Broseley and Much Wenlock last week.

This comes after a number of reports of the aircrafts flying illegally throughout the area this year following tougher legislation on who can pilot them.

One was seen flying low over a Ministry of Defence base in Donnington, Telford in January and West Mercia Police also identified at least two people illegally flying the gadgets around Broseley – including into other people's gardens.

Broseley Safer Neighbourhood Team said it had received multiple complaints of drone misuse since the start of the year.

Officers said that drone pilots had a responsibility to fly them safely, to keep it within sight at all times and to never fly it over congested or restricted areas.

They added it was important to make sure images taken with the drone do not break privacy laws and to avoid collisions.

As of November 30 last year, new regulations brought in by the Civil Aviation Authority mean drone pilots will face fines of up to £1,000 if they fly their device without passing an online theory test or registering as an operator.

Children and adults wanting to fly a drone weighing at least 250g will have to take the test to show they can do so "safely and legally".

Anybody with information about people misusing drones should call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org