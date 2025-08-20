To do this, we need your feedback.

We recently launched our Public Perceptions Survey, inviting residents from across the region to share their views on policing.

This survey is a vital tool for understanding public confidence in policing and identifying areas where we can improve. Your responses will directly influence how we shape our policies and approach, helping to ensure we meet the needs of all communities.

If you haven’t already taken part, I encourage you to have your say and contribute to the future of policing in our region. You can find the survey here: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=VTZoOZcdIku-jCRtoPR6QXmMQK7xN9ZHtwbCS1qnU4FUOVhGRFdaMDJDRTVCR0pPNVhIRzJJUlFNTS4u&origin=QRCode&qrcodeorigin=presentation&route=shorturl

In addition to the Public Perceptions Survey, we are also engaging with young people to ensure their voices are heard.

The Youth Survey is designed to give young people an opportunity to shape the services that directly impact them. The feedback is crucial as we continue to make policing and support services more responsive and inclusive. You can learn more about the Youth Survey and how to participate here: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=VTZoOZcdIku-jCRtoPR6QXmMQK7xN9ZHtwbCS1qnU4FUQ09HQjk2UTNOM0pEV0VUVUVMNjNWVzNRRy4u&origin=lprLink&route=shorturl&fbclid=IwY2xjawMAD9NleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETBVS0Uy

Finally the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, was proud to be part of the Royal Welsh Show 2025, where we had the chance to connect with the public, share information about our work and engage with people of all ages.

I appreciate everyone who came to see us and look forward to continuing these important conversations in the future.

I also want to say a big thank you to our dedicated volunteers who helped us engage and share information about our volunteer schemes.

We are always looking for passionate individuals to support our volunteer services, and I encourage anyone interested to find out more about the opportunities available on our volunteer web pages at https://www.dyfedpowys-pcc.org.uk/en/accountability-and-scrutiny/volunteers/?utm_source=volunteer&utm_medium=journal&utm_campaign=opcc25&utm_content=july

I wish you all a wonderful summer ahead and look forward to continuing these important conversations.

Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn