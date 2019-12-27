Three charity shops and tattoo studio targeted in Ludlow burglaries

Burglars raided the Cancer Research UK, Blue Cross and Oxfam shops in Ludlow town centre in the early hours of this morning, and also broke into Craven Ink tattoo studio.

It is not known whether anything was stolen, but the shops were forced to close due to extensive damage and mess that had been caused.

Vicki Alexander manages the Oxfam bookshop across the road from the Oxfam shop which was broken into.

She said: "It is very disappointing for us that they would target any shops, but particularly a charity shop at this time.

"There is enough damage to put us out of action. They have made a mess of the shop but were unable to find anything to take.

"They might think a charity shop is an easy target, but I can't get into the heads of these people.

"They have broken into a local business and when it's a charity, which relies so heavily on people's good nature for donations and every penny we produce goes to the cause, it is very disappointing.

"We are hoping to be up and running as soon as possible."

Vicki said the burglars has broken the locks and cut the till off – despite it being empty and left open – which will need to be addressed before the shop can reopen.

She added it had impacted volunteer morale, as some of the shop's volunteers had arrived to open up this morning to be greeted with the mess thieves left behind.

Martin McGlown, Cancer Research UK spokesperson, said: "Incidents of this kind are deeply upsetting for our shop staff and volunteers.

"Cancer Research UK relies on kind donations from the public and on the generosity of those who donate stock to our shops.

"Any crime of this nature undermines our determined efforts to beat cancer sooner."

Charity shops have been targeted across Shropshire in recent weeks, including the Severn Hospice shops in Wellington, Lawley and Shifnal.

Police are investigating the burglaries in Ludlow, and anyone with information is urged to contact 101.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was saw anything suspicious in the areas of King Street, Broad Street and Castle Street between 12.45am and 2am.