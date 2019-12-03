Burglars target neighbouring Shifnal charity shops in one night

Burglars smashed their way through the front of the Severn Hospice charity shop in Shifnal this morning and also targeted ExtraCare next door, coming away with tills, jewellery, keys, a safe, a charity box and money belonging to both charities and employees.

Volunteers at the shops on Bradford Street arrived at work to find the the damage, which is believed to have been caused sometime between 5am and 6am.

Severn Hospice said the damages occurred would be a costly deprivation to the families it supports.

The Severn Hospice and ExtraCare shops were targeted. Photo: Google StreetView.

As well as the cost of repairing the damage caused to the shop front, managers said they will have to replace the safe, change every lock and lose half a day's takings while repairs are done.

Annette Wallis, Severn Hospice shops area manager, said: "These people are not stealing from us, they're stealing from the community of Shifnal and every family we care for.

"That it's happened so near to Christmas when people are generally so much nicer to each other makes it even harder to understand."

Samantha Jones, of West Mercia Police, said: "We were called at 6.15am today to reports of a burglary at a shop on Bradford Street, Shifnal.

"Entry has been made through the front of the store and it appears the safe and charity box have been stolen.

"It is believed to be linked to another break-in at another shop nearby. It is thought entry has been gained between 5am and 6am today."

Bridgnorth Police Constable Philip Nock urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “I am appealing to the public to be vigilant, if you saw any suspicious behaviour in the area in the last few days, or have seen abandoned charity boxes or safe in the area please get in contact."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0058S031219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org