Burglars target three Telford charity shops in same night - meaning six raids have taken place in less than three weeks (with videos)
Burglars have targeted three Telford charity shops in the same night - meaning six raids have taken place in less than three weeks.
The Red Cross Charity Shop in Limes Walk, the Extra Care Charity Shop on Market Street and Community Helpp were all burgled sometime last night.
This comes after more than £500 was stolen from Community Helpp on Sunday, August 4, and hundreds of pounds were stolen from a safe in Hillbrae Rescue Kennel Charity Shop about two weeks ago.
Jane Edwards, manager of the British Red Cross Shop, said the building had been ransacked.
"I'm devastated, upset, gutted, sad, fed up, just everything," she said.
"This is our third break in this year and the second time for the community shop.
"They've absolutely trashed the place and smashed the window looking for money, but after the first two times we don't keep any money in the shop overnight anymore."
She added: "I was here until 7pm last night and everything was fine.
"I turned up at 8.30am this morning and saw what had happened so it must have been sometime between then."
West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.
