Burglars raid Telford charity shop weeks after neighbouring branch targeted

Burglars broke into Severn Hospice in Lawley overnight on Monday, stealing a safe and money, and causing significant damage to the premises.

Staff and volunteers arrived at the shop on Birchfield Way the following morning to find thieves had smashed the shop's front window and searched the site for valuables.

It comes just weeks after the Severn Hospice shop in Shifnal was broken into and the ExtraCare charity shop next door during same night. There burglars stole tills, jewellery, keys, a safe, a charity box and money belonging to staff.

Severn Hospice said the damages occurred in Lawley would be a costly deprivation to the families it supports.

Gary Stephan, manager of the Lawley Severn Hospice shop, said: "The shop has been part of Lawley since 2014 and we rely on volunteers giving up their time, and donations from residents.

"Everyone does what they do because they value the care the hospice provides to families and communities.

"And some do so because they have a personal connection, which makes this all the more distressing."

In a statement released by Severn Hospice, the charity said the police and community "have been fantastic, dealing with the situation promptly and rallying around to offer support".

Mr Stephan added: "It is always good to see everyone come together at times like this and I'd like to take the opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has helped us.

"We should be back up and running soon and we promise to find out Christmas cheer again."

Severn Hospice confirmed the shop reopened earlier today, having tidied the premises and replaced certain items.

The hospice has 27 shops which provide a vital source of funding, raising more than £1 million last year towards care for families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

West Mercia Police is appealing for anybody with information to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org