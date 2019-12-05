'Lowlife': Burgled charity shop managers angry after Shifnal charity shop raids

ExtraCare staff are still finding items missing as they sift through the mess left by criminals who targeted the premises and the Severn Hospice shop next door.

Both stores on Bradford Street were trashed during the raid in the early hours of Tuesday when thieves stole tills, a safe full of money, computers, jewellery and keys among other items.

Janet Stinton, manager of ExtraCare, said she had never seen anything like it.

The 76-year-old said: "I'm absolutely devastated. I've been here for 23 years and I've never had to experience anything like this."

She added: "I came in at 6am and the rear light in the shop was on. I went around the front and saw the door was kicked in.

"The place was wrecked. They took our safe, computer, even a machine to tell us whether notes are forged. We're still looking for things and finding things missing.

"It's the lowlifes that do this, but I can't speak highly enough of the genuine Shifnal people that have come and offered us their support. I can't thank them enough.

"It really did knock me for six. I did the British thing and went home, had a bath and a good cry."

Severn Hospice said the damages occurred would be a costly deprivation to the families it supports.

Police said they believe the break-ins occurred between 5am and 6am.

Bridgnorth Police Constable Philip Nock urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “I am appealing to the public to be vigilant, if you saw any suspicious behaviour in the area in the last few days, or have seen abandoned charity boxes or safe in the area please get in contact."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0058S031219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org