Man left with facial injuries after assault in Telford car park

By Rory Smith | Telford | Crime

A man was left with facial injuries after an assault in a Telford car park.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked following an altercation in a car park outside a shop in Shawbirch, Acorn Way, on Tuesday, November 5 at about 6.50pm.

He suffered injuries to his face and knee and police are searching for the driver of a blue Ford SUV who is alleged to have committed the offence.

The driver is described as white, stocky build and bald.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0665S of November 5.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

