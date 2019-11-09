Wem landlord in shock over break-in at pub

Wayne Ford, landlord at the Hawkestone Arms, in Wem, said he and his partner now feel uncomfortable living above the pub and that after spending money restoring the building, are left down-hearted by what happened.

In the early hours of Monday morning, between 2am and 6am, burglars broke in through the beer garden door and took the pub's fruit machine. Wayne said they tried to get into the quiz machine as well but failed.

The machine was dragged out of the building, on to the street and down a dirt track nearby, where they broke into it, stole the money and dumped it.

Mr Ford said after having worked so hard to get the business going strong again, the break-in is upsetting and a blow to them.

"I took over the pub in July," he said. "It is a little bit run down and we have been spending money trying to get it back and popular again.

Wary

"So to have them come and do that is like the work we have done means nothing. Trade has been getting better and better every week.

"For us to come through the door in the morning and seen that this had happened is money out of our pocket really.

"We live above the pub. It makes you feel uncomfortable. I have been alright but my partner was up last night because it has made him wary of something happening again.

"They must have been so quiet for us to not hear them because we are light sleepers.

Mr Ford said the community have been very supportive.

"A lot of people in the community have been saying they are sorry to hear what happened," he said.

"The other pubs have said if there is anything we need they will help out.

"We will up our security now. The police gave us a Smart Water kit which will help with security as well."