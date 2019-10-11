Industry chiefs praise recoup from Shropshire businessman ‘bully’

Matthew Davies operated Craven Arms-based Showtime Security, which supplied unqualified security guards to businesses and events including the V-Dubs festival.

He was ordered to repay £3,608.21 under the Proceeds of Crime Act after serving 12 months in prison for breaking Security Industry Authority (SIA) rules and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Pete Easterbrook, of the SIA’s criminal investigations team, said: “Following conviction, we will use our powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act to recover any profit made from criminality, making it harder for individuals to re-enter the industry and ensuring crime really does not pay.

“The consequences for Matthew Davies have been considerable, and in addition to serving a term of imprisonment, he must now return the money he made from his illegal activities and comply with the terms of a director disqualification order.

Intimidation

“The behaviour of Matthew Davies in this case exposed him as someone who believed he could gain whatever he wanted through intimidation, threats and bullying.”

Unqualified security guards were supplied at the 2015 V-Dubs in the Valley near Bridgnorth, Tuffins Supermarket in Craven Arms and the young adults shelter Ludlow Foyer. At the time Showtime Security was fined £2,700 and ordered to pay £500 costs.

Davies, 44, of Woodyard Lane, Quatt, near Bridgnorth, is currently banned from acting as a company director for two years.

The SIA investigation started in December 2016 following a police tip-off.

In July 2017 Davies and his ex-partner Maria Francis were interviewed. It later emerged Davies had contacted a witness and attempted to pervert the course of justice by placing them under pressure not to attend court. Audio recordings of Davies using strong language were played at the trial held at Wolverhampton.

Showtime Security Guards Ltd was liquidated on September 5, 2018.