Police appeal after spate of thefts in village near Shrewsbury

Thieves have been targeting vehicles and properties in Condover over the past couple of weeks.

Overnight between September 15-16, a farm building in Green Lane was broken into. Power tools and hand tools were stolen.

A farm workshop at Lower Bayston was attacked overnight between September 13-14, a lock was broken and a door damaged but there was no evidence of entry to the building being gained.

A wallet was taken from a car on a driveway in Grange Close between 10.30pm on September 12 and 8am on September 13.

A car on a driveway in Station Road was opened and searched between 3.30pm September 12 and 8.45am on September 13, but no thefts were reported.

And a generator was stolen from a building site near a school in Condover over the weekend September 20-23. A fence was smashed and a saw was also taken.

Meanwhile in Shrewsbury four vehicles were targeted.

Around 11pm on September 11, a van in Mary Webb Road, Meole Brace, was raided and a safe full of tools was stolen. A black estate car was seen leaving the vicinity just after 11pm.

Advertising

A second van in Mary Webb Road was broken into at some time overnight between September 11-12. Battery drills, a saw, a grinder, a large Makita radio and hand tools were taken.

A Ford Transit van in Oakfield Drive, Copthorne, was attacked between September 8pm-11.30pm and carpentry tools were stolen.

And a rucksack, laptop and various items were stolen from a car in Lorne Terrace, Greyfriars road, overnight between 9pm on September 17 and 5.30am on September 18. Some items were later found in a hedge near Heathgates.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes should call the police on 101.