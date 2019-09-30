Menu

Advertising

Police appeal after spate of thefts in village near Shrewsbury

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A spate of thefts has been reported in a village near Shrewsbury.

Thieves have been targeting vehicles and properties in Condover over the past couple of weeks.

Overnight between September 15-16, a farm building in Green Lane was broken into. Power tools and hand tools were stolen.

A farm workshop at Lower Bayston was attacked overnight between September 13-14, a lock was broken and a door damaged but there was no evidence of entry to the building being gained.

A wallet was taken from a car on a driveway in Grange Close between 10.30pm on September 12 and 8am on September 13.

A car on a driveway in Station Road was opened and searched between 3.30pm September 12 and 8.45am on September 13, but no thefts were reported.

And a generator was stolen from a building site near a school in Condover over the weekend September 20-23. A fence was smashed and a saw was also taken.

Meanwhile in Shrewsbury four vehicles were targeted.

Around 11pm on September 11, a van in Mary Webb Road, Meole Brace, was raided and a safe full of tools was stolen. A black estate car was seen leaving the vicinity just after 11pm.

Advertising

A second van in Mary Webb Road was broken into at some time overnight between September 11-12. Battery drills, a saw, a grinder, a large Makita radio and hand tools were taken.

A Ford Transit van in Oakfield Drive, Copthorne, was attacked between September 8pm-11.30pm and carpentry tools were stolen.

And a rucksack, laptop and various items were stolen from a car in Lorne Terrace, Greyfriars road, overnight between 9pm on September 17 and 5.30am on September 18. Some items were later found in a hedge near Heathgates.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes should call the police on 101.

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News