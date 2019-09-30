Jewellery and bank cards taken in distraction burglary

The burglary happened around 4pm on Friday, September 20, in Bringewood Road, Ludlow.

Police said that two men called at an address in the street and asked the occupant if they wanted any gardening work carried out.

While at the address the men stole bank cards and the jewellery.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw a grey people carrier type vehicle with a large roof box or a man wearing a bright orange workman style vest or gilet in or around Bringewood Road or the shops on Grave Hill in Ludlow around the time of the incident.

"Any motorists who were in the area and have dash cam footage are also asked to check their footage between 4pm and 4.50pm and let police know if there is anything of significance."

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 601s 200919 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.