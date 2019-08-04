Speedboat stolen from farm near Bridgnorth

The Rinker 180 Speedboat, and other valuable items, were taken from a storage building on a farm in Quatford, yesterday.

The boat was on a SNIPE Trailer, with a registration ending in FTJ.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Police said: "The boat was stored in a secure shed on a farm in the Quatford area, the locks were broken to gain access. The unidentified offenders must have had at least one vehicle

"The boat is named 'Four Fun Too' and is cream with red writing and burgundy covers, the hull is blue. The PC number on the side of the boat is 3099."

A host of ski equipment was also stolen including: One pair of Jobe blue and yellow adult skis; one pair of test pilot red and black adult skis; one double up white wakeboard; one double up green and black wakeboard; one Jobe faction black and white wakeboard; one Orbit O'Brien orange and black kneeboard; one Jobe green and black kneeboard; one Jobe blue, black and red slider inflatable.

Anyone in the area of Quatford who saw anything suspicious is asked to call 101 and refer to incident 0427S 030819.