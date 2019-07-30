12 guns handed in to Shropshire police during firearms surrender

The campaign has so far seen a total of 37 guns handed into the police across the region, with eight at Shrewsbury Police Station and four at Malinsgate Police Station in Telford.

The campaign is part of a national initiative to reduce gun crime and runs across the force's policing area until Sunday.

Shrewsbury has had the second highest number of firearms handed in to its station across West Mercia, behind Kidderminster with 13.

There have been six firearms handed into Redditch Police Station, with three at Hereford and three at Worcester. A similar campaign ran in 2017.

Superintendent Mel Crowther said gun crime across the county is relatively low.

"Compared with other areas of the country we don't have a major gun problem," she said.

"But we are keen to support this national campaign to help keep our communities safe.

"The whole aim is to remove any firearms that could potentially be used in a crime from public circulation.

"The majority of the firearms handed in 2017 during the last surrender were older items that the owner no longer needed and wanted to safely dispose of.

"People may have older or historical weapons stored in lofts or garages which have been inherited or passed down through the family, and these can also be disposed of during the surrender.

"While these are not being used for criminal activities, they can and sometimes do, fall into the wrong hands and can then be used to commit crimes.

"By participating in the surrender, people can be confident that items have been safely disposed of."

She added: "Every firearm surrendered is one less weapon that can be used to commit crime. We're extremely pleased with the public's response so far and the support they have shown in helping us to make the region safer.

"The surrender ends on Sunday, and I would encourage as many people as possible to take this opportunity to hand in any unregistered firearms or firearms they no longer require during this time."

Firearms can be handed in to Shrewsbury Police Station on Clive Road or Malinsgate Police Station off Hall Park Way in Telford.