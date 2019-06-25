Telford man still on the run after rooftop standoff

Scott Fitzgerald is wanted for escaping lawful custody following an incident at a house in James Way, Donnington, on Friday and has been on the run since.

Officers attended the address at 12.10pm to arrest the 30-year-old from Donnington in connection with separate offences.

But following the arrest, West Mercia Police said there was an altercation and the prisoner escaped and climbed onto the roof of a building.

Police at the scene on Friday

Police closed the road over concerns for his welfare but at 9.30pm they said he "fled across the roof tops and left the scene".

Detectives are appealing for anyone who sees Fitzgerald to call 999, or knows of his whereabouts to call 101, quoting incident 296s of 21 June 2019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org