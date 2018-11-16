Training new Telford police recruits ‘will not drain' force

West Mercia Police will welcome 100 extra officers, about 40 of whom will serve in the town.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said Chief Constable Anthony Bangham had reassured him the force could cope with training the new intake as well as providing frontline services.

In a wide-ranging Q&A with Wellington Town Council, Mr Campion added that he was working with the council to move parking offences from being a criminal to a civil matter, a move that would free-up his officers.

Ahead of Mr Campion’s visit, Councillor Giles Luter tabled a question which read: “With the new police officers, circa 40, coming to Telford, can he explain how seasoned, competent officers will have time to tutor and respond?

“We are likely to have a high percentage of frontline staff with less than two years’ service.”

The Labour member, who represents the Arleston ward, asked whether officers from the headquarters might be drafted in to provide cover.

Funding

Mr Campion confirmed that his office will fund an additional 100 officers and admitted this was a big intake, but “it doesn’t in any way take us over the tipping point of what we can cope with”.

Advertising

Mr Campion, whose job includes financing the police force, added: “We will be returning to the circumstances we would have had 10 years ago.

“I have the chief constable’s reassurance that we have the ability to train them to the standard required. It’s great news.”

Conservative councillor John Alvey, who represents Haygate, asked about a report that £200,000 would be made available to fund traffic wardens.

His question read: “Can you confirm the intention to appoint an officer, or officers, to Wellington, and what duties might they have?”

Mr Campion said: “Telford is one of the few places where parking is a criminal offence. Shaun Davies has been accommodating to my view that we want it to be decriminalised.”

He added that it was up to the borough council to decide what to do with the funding.