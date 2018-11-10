Man seriously injured in Newport assault

The man, in his 30s, was leaving the Barley in Newport shortly before 2am this morning when a stranger hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

The attacker left the scene and the victim was taken to hospital. West Mercia Police say his injuries are 'potentially life changing'.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Jones said: "I would like to reassure the community that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and a thorough investigation has begun.

"The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the assault and we are keen for anyone with information to get in touch.

"We'd also like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.05am as they may be able to help us.

"Any details - no matter how small they may seem - could be significant to our ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 60S of 10 November.