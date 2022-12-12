Berriman Eaton completes new £250,000 investment drive

Andy Roberts, Caroline Eaton and Nick Berriman

Berriman Eaton, which has an office in Bridgnorth, has used the funding boost to secure sustained growth in house sales and a lettings portfolio that has increased by 25% to 400 properties under management in the last twelve months.

In order to continue to offer the highest levels of customer service, the business has taken on three new apprentices to join the team, following in the footsteps of identical twins Hannah and Sophie Jones and Ella Coleman who have just completed their apprenticeships and accepted full time positions.

The final major development has been the launch of the new Berriman Eaton brand and corporate identity, reflecting its core belief in a traditional approach to estate agency that leverages all the benefits modern technology can deliver.

“It has been a very strange period for the housing market, with the manic start of the year being replaced by more pragmatic conditions, driven in part by the changing economic climate,” explained Nick Berriman, Director at Berriman Eaton.

“Our £250,000 investment has been put in place to build on our strong position in the West Midlands and this has helped us sustain growth across all of our existing offices and especially in our venture in Worcestershire.”

He continued: “The new brand has been two years in the making and I’m really pleased to say the change has been welcomed by all our customers and the property sector in general.

“In fact, one well-known local estate agent told us they that it was the best agency rebrand they had ever seen.”

One of the biggest successes in the last twelve months has been the continued growth of Berriman Eaton’s lettings business, with 400 properties – ranging from one-bed apartments to family homes and luxury locations - currently under management.

The agency’s commitment to deliver a single source solution to the process has proven extremely popular, as has its confidential service for high-net-worth buyers and sporting professionals.