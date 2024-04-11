'Fantastic' Ellesmere stall holders hailed for supporting economic development

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan visited a ‘vibrant’ Ellesmere on Market Day to hear from stallholders about the challenges and opportunities facing the border town and its visitor economy.

Joined by the team from Project SY12, she spoke to a number of businesses about trade in the market town, and changes such as the merger of the Chamber of Commerce and the Launch of Ellesmere Pulse (Digital Town Hub) scheme.

The group have been putting forward new ideas to create a community hub at Ellesmere Market since taking over the lease in March last year.

The MP praised the work done by entrepreneurs and Project SY12 in keeping the tradition of market trading in Ellesmere alive and thriving, as it has been for hundreds of years.

She said: “Meeting local residents and businesses is one of the best parts of the job.

"It was really useful to get insight from people in Ellesmere about the town economy, and to speak with stallholders on a vibrant Market Day about how they are doing and the support they need.

“The team at Ellesmere Market and Project SY12 are doing fantastic work to support economic development in the town. I’ll be doing all I can to support them and the local entrepreneurs who want to continue a tradition of trading here that goes back to the Medieval period.”