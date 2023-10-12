Baker shares update after new shop is severely damaged - confirms it wasn't vandalism

Imogen Kelly opened her shop last month

Imogen Kelly shared photos of the damage at Immi's Cakes and Bakes in St Mary's Street, Newport, on Wednesday morning, saying the shop would be closed this weekend and that she was "in tears" about what had happened.

She also said her shop would not be open this weekend - Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14.

In a new update, she has said: "It wasn’t vandalism and it happened whilst work was being carried out on Tuesday. I’m not a ceiling expert, I just bake cakes!

"However, everyone including the landlords have been supportive and it is getting sorted quickly. The main thing is no one was hurt and it’s all fixable.

"It just means you’ve all got to wait a little longer for some more cakes and treats but it’ll be worth it! I’ll keep you all updated when we plan to reopen."

Damaged interior at Immi's Cakes and Bakes. Photo: Immi's Cakes and Bakes

Since its opening on Saturday, September 30, the shop has traded on Fridays and Saturdays.

Imogen has sold out of cakes every day she's been open so far.

She has sold out of treats on every day she has been opened

In her update, she also thanked people for their support, adding: "I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out to help and messaged me. I haven’t had chance to get back to everyone yet but thank you!