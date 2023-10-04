Newtown business move could create 25 more jobs

The Vastre Industrial Estate

Builders Merchant Boys and Boden has applied to Powys County Council for building work which will allow its Pear Stairs business, based in Welshpool, to move to Newtown.

It wants to carry out a 'warehouse extension, racking, and all associated works' at the former Laura Ashley factory, at Unit A, Vastre Industrial Estate, Newtown.

In a planning statement, the company said: "The extension is required to house CNC machines currently in use and additional purchased machines that are required to support the expansion of the business.

"The extension is an integral part of Boys & Boden’s plans to relocate their existing Pear Stairs factory from Welshpool to Newtown which will enable them to meet the UK wide growing demand for quality staircases.

"The existing factory will be fully refurbished and restored to a modern up-to-date premise. Manufacturing components such as hard and soft woods and spare parts will be stored on new racking.

The statement added that Pear Stairs are a 'key employer in Powys'.

It said: "The expansion into Newtown will enable them to safeguard 62 existing skilled jobs including wood workers, CAD designers, estimators, drivers, and administrative staff.

"They are also committed to increasing the workforce by 40 per cent through the creation of 25 new jobs. This proposal will support the business’ move to Newtown and regenerate a currently dilapidated factory."

