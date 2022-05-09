Planet Doughnut to open new store in Rugeley

Owner Duncan McGregor

It will be the one of five planned stores this year for the family-owned business, which was launched in 2017 by husband-and-wife team Duncan and Samantha McGregor.

The new store will be in Rugeley, Staffordshire, and the couple said: “We are delighted to be expanding into Rugeley, after receiving such a warm welcome in Lichfield in December. We’ve always had a warm welcome in Staffordshire, so we hope our doughnut and drinks offer is well received.

“We are aiming for a late May opening and the first day is always packed with free doughnuts, drinks and much more.

“Initially, we will be open five days a week selling our classic and vegan doughnuts, fresh coffee from Iron and Fire and handcrafted milkshakes. It will be mainly a takeaway offer, with minimal seating, but will be on all the major delivery apps.

The husband and wife team began their business in their kitchen in Shrewsbury and have since developed their brand with outlets across the country and more than 20 types of sweet treat in their range.

Mr McGregor added: "We grew in popularity quite quickly through posting on social media and attending farmers’ markets and quickly realised our converted garage that was our micro-small bakery just wouldn’t cut it.

“We opened our first shop in Shrewsbury and at that point upscaled to a small bakery and over the past four years have expanded into a custom-built bakery with another shop in Telford, Chester and at the bakery itself.

“We’ve always tried to make doughnuts that little bit different and two years ago introduced a range of vegan doughnuts to go alongside our classic range.