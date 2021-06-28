Telford GKN workers poised to protest at wheel plant

GKN Sankey in Hadley

Protestors were set to gather outside GKN Wheels and Structures, in Hadley.

Employees at at Hadley Castle Works have already voted to launch industrial action next month.

GMB regional organiser Stuart Harrison said: “Many of these workers have given the best years of their lives to GKN Sankey – but are being rewarded with draconian cuts.

“It’s not too late for GKN Sankey to respect its workers, get round the table with GMB and prevent industrial action from going ahead.”

Hundreds of workers - with a combined 4,000 years’ experience have voted for industrial action over concerns about redundancy packages and pay.

The wheel manufacturer made RAF Spitfires during the Second World War World and currently produces off road wheels for brands such as JCB.