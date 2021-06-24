Traditional boozers are being hit hardest with delay in easing lockdown, says boss

Steve Nuttall, managing director at Joules's Brewery, Market Drayton

Steve Nuttall said traditional pub culture is not based around table service and they are desperate to get restrictions lifted.

The Prime Minister announced the planned lifting of restrictions on June 21 would be delayed to July 19 in a bid to stop rising coronavirus infection and hospital admission rates.

It means many business owners had to cancel plans to fully reopen their doors.

Pubs and restaurants will still be operating under limited capacity and table service until restrictions are lifted further.

Steve Nuttall, Joules Brewery managing director, said the news was terrible and he is desperate to get restrictions fully lifted.

"For us, it was awful news," Steve said. "We have 41 taps operating and of course we were all really excited about the prospect of normal trading and restrictions lifting.

"Perhaps the public think that because we are trading that restrictions don't matter that much but it's impossible for us to make business work while we are having double staff and half the turnover."

Steve hopes restrictions finally lift on July 19 as traditional pubs, like the ones operated by Joules Brewery, are suffering because of the table service structure at the moment.

Daniel Derrington at The Town House

Joules operate pubs in Shrewsbury, Market Drayton, Newport, Wem, Wellington, Church Stretton, Whitchurch, Ludlow and Bridgnorth.

"We are obviously patient, but that only goes so far for us as a business losing money," he said.

"There is a very big difference between pubs and restaurants. Pub culture is not really based around table service. Restaurants are doing it quite well but traditional pubs are suffering at the moment."

Ian Nellins, landlord of the Sandbrook Vaults in Market Drayton, said they are glad to be open and not had to close again but they are missing live music.

"We were a little bit disappointed really when the delay was announced," Ian said. "But we understand. At least we are open.

"I would much prefer a delay than to have to close down completely. I'm sure most publicans would agree it's good to be open and the customers are happy to be back to some form of normality.

"The only thing we are really disappointed about is live music. On Thursdays and Sundays we had local artists booked in to perform as we wanted to support the local entertainment industry. It just isn't viable in a space like ours with the restrictions still in place at the moment."

Meanwhile restaurant owners like Daniel Derrington from The Town House in Market Drayton, are struggling with people booking tables and not showing up.

"We have limited covers and no-shows really cost us a lot of money," Daniel said. "Especially as we are turning tables away.

"We just need a phone call to cancel, that's all. But we are going ahead as planned with opening on lunchtimes Friday and Saturday at the start of July.