AceOn Group targets growth after signing key public sector partnership agreement

The Telford-based AceOn Group has been appointed an approved partner by APSE Energy – part of the influential Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE).

AceOn Energy managing director Richard Partington said the move could open up new markets for the company working with the public sector to help ensure climate change targets were met over the next 30 years.

The Stafford Park firm has developed a market-leading Virtual Power Plant which can be installed in individual homes and uses state-of-the-art battery technology to store renewable energy from solar panels for use when needed.

Mr Partington said: “APSE brings together local authorities and public sector organisations from across the country, very many of which have already declared a climate emergency.

“Our Virtual Power Plant provides an energy storage system which can be both retro-fitted and installed in new developments and is small enough to fit in a cupboard under stairs. We believe it will play a major part in driving up renewable energy use and cutting carbon emissions in line with the UK’s legally-binding targets.

“We are confident this new partnership will open up new opportunities for us with partners in the public sector and herald a significant expansion of the business over the coming years.”

AceOn have over 25 years experience in the design and manufacture of custom-built battery packs and the distribution of industrial and consumer batteries to the worldwide market. The energy division provides a training, service and distribution centre to offer a full turnkey solution for residential and commercial battery energy storage systems.

Mark Thompson, AceOn founder, added: “With AceOn’s in-house design team we can assist local authorities in the design of energy storage system solutions that meet the customer’s specification through every stage.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with APSE Energy – the go-to resource for all things municipal-energy related – and very much look forward to sharing our technological and industry expertise with local councils as they strive for a cleaner and greener UK.”

Phil Brennan, head of APSE Energy, said: “As a highly-experienced market leader in battery solar and portable energy products, AceOn will be a huge asset to our local authority members.

“The need for energy storage continues to grow dramatically and, through this partnership, I am in no doubt that AceOn will play a vital role in delivering highly efficient and cost-effective storage solutions for local government.”

AceOn, which employs 23 members of staff, has built a reputation as being specialists in solar and battery technology, particularly the development of bespoke, custom-built battery packs. Companies and organisations that AceOn currently supply include the MOD, BT and Rolls Royce.