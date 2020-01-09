Coal Grill and Bar undergoing restructure as Telford branch closes

Bosses at Coal Grill and Bar said they are going through a company restructure which led to the branch at Telford's Southwater complex to close on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for the company said: "The Coal Grill and Bar restaurant group is going through a company restructure in order to protect as many jobs as possible by continuing to trade in a challenging economic climate.

"Unfortunately there are some restaurants where we have been unable to secure the trading terms which would allow us to continue operating."

The closure was announced earlier this week by a note on the restaurant door which said: "It is with great regret that as of today Coal Grill and Bar has ceased trading.

"We would like to thank all of our customers for your support over the last five years."

Telford and Wrekin Council, which owns Southwater and leases the buildings, has offered its support to the staff at the restaurant.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford and Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the Borough Economy, said: "The closure of Coal Grill and Bar is disappointing news, particularly for the employees affected.

"We have been in contact with the company to offer our full redundancy support package and will of course work closely with the management company who own the building going forward."