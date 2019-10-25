RAF Shawbury to benefit from training funding boost

Hampshire-based Affect In Ltd has been awarded about £140,000 to test technology measuring cognitive loading which is to be trialled with air traffic control and for air battle management training at the Shropshire airbase.

The technology uses easily worn and harmless brain scanning technology to provide real-time feedback on how well the training is achieving its aims.

Across the country, nearly £1 million is being invested by the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) to further develop and trial cutting-edge artificial intelligence, psychological, and neuroscience tools and technology such as brain scanners in a bid to boost the training, wellbeing, and mental health support offered to personnel.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Johnny Mercer, said: “We welcome this £1 million investment from DASA aimed at improving the welfare of Armed Forces personnel.

“Our Armed Forces serve this country to an exceptional standard and help to keep us safe, so it’s only right that they receive the best possible training and support.”

Chief of Defence People, Lieutenant General Richard Nugee, added: “Defence innovation is about more than just the kit our Armed Forces use. It’s also about our men and women who serve our country.

“This £1 million investment will see seven projects developed from improving training methods to boosting the pastoral care and mental health support we offer our people.”