Demand from overseas results in new jobs at big data firm

Telford-based Purple Frog Systems, which operates at the leading edge of its sector developing and managing business intelligence solutions, has recruited two new members of staff to help manage its growing portfolio of work.

The company launched a new software service called Power BISentinel in March to help businesses take control of data security and improve data governance.

Managing director Alex Whittles said it had secured new contracts with businesses across the globe and interest in the innovative service was growing week by week.

“We’re seeing continuous growth with an average of 10 new enterprise subscribers for the service being signed each week.

“It’s been a really exciting time for us and we are looking forward to enjoying further expansion as we continue to break into new markets across the globe. The potential for Power BI Sentinel is huge.”

The company, which helps make firms more efficient and effective through understanding their data and improving the security and governance of this data, has recruited business intelligence developer Jeet Kainth.

He will be helping to grow the Purple Frog client portfolio of Business Intelligence development and consultancy projects.

The firm has also appointed developer Jon Fletcher, who will be working on Power BI reporting for clients.

As part of its continued support to local businesses, Purple Frog is joining forces with Shropshire Chamber of Commerce this autumn to deliver workshops on the use of Power BI within business.

The company moved to bigger premises at Quantum House at Hadley Park last year to allow for further growth within the workforce.

As more and more companies invest in data security, the firm is predicting further growth in 2020.