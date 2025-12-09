Telford school danceathon raises money for children's hospice

The pupils from Charlton School in Wellington enjoyed an enthusiastic non-stop session of dancing to upbeat party tracks and raised over £1,300 for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Headteacher Sarah Barton said: “The idea for the event came from Dawn Ball who is the area fundraiser for Hope House when she visited the school to tell us about the charity’s ‘Quality Moments Matter’ campaign.

“The campaign raises vital funds for children battling serious medical conditions and provides essential support for families during challenging times.

Charlton School students with their certificates

“Altogether 26 students from Years 7 to 10 took part, and each student secured sponsorship from family, friends and staff.

“We initially set a fundraising target of £800 but thanks to some outstanding contributions, our total soared to over £1,300 which is wonderful news.”

Charlton School head Sarah Barton, right, with Dawn Ball of Hope House.

Wellington town mayor Reg Snell said: “The students were amazing – their success in raising such a great amount for Hope House is simply brilliant. The staff and students were a credit to the school.”

Mrs Barton said everyone who took part in the danceathon received certificates, presented by the mayor, to celebrate their efforts and generosity.

Year 8 student Kirthi Ramesh.

“We are immensely proud of our students for their enthusiasm and commitment to this worthy cause.

“At Charlton, we promote a strong sense of community spirit and encourage our students to be active, responsible members of society. Events like this reflect our core values and our commitment to developing character through resilience, team work and compassion.

“The success of the danceathon shows that when we come together, we can make a real difference – every pound raised will help Hope House create precious moments for children and families who need them most.”