Man, 52, denies scamming Telford woman out of £45,000 to fund 'second life'
A man has denied scamming a woman out of £45,000 to “fund his second life”.
Richard Gorman, aged 52, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, in relation to offences alleged to have happened over more than three years between August 2020 and November 2023.
It is alleged that Gorman, who is understood to have links to Wolverhampton, conned a Telford woman out of money despite being in a 15-year relationship with someone else.