DWP 2025 Christmas bonus: Full list of eligible benefits to receive the one-off tax-free payment

Each year the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) pays an annual bonus to people claiming at least one of 24 different benefits before Christmas.

The DWP ‘Christmas Bonus’ is a one-off, tax-free payment of £10. It is due to be automatically issued before January 1, 2026 - providing claimants meet the eligibility criteria during a qualifying period. This is typically the first full week in December.

It's important to note that the DWP will issue this as a separate payment, independent of scheduled State Pensions or benefit payments, so it may arrive on a different day.

There's no need to apply for the extra £10 as it should automatically be deposited into the account where claimants usually receive their benefit payment or State Pension. It typically appears as 'DWP XB' on bank statements and online accounts, but the exact code to look out for can be confirmed nearer the time.

The £10 Christmas Bonus was introduced by Ted Heath's Conservative Government in 1972. It has not been uprated or increased since it was created over five decades ago.

Who is eligible for the £10 Christmas Bonus - and who isn’t?

To qualify for the Christmas Bonus, you must be present or 'ordinarily resident' in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, during the qualifying week of December 1 - 7 (to be confirmed). The DWP will write to eligible claimants advising them that they will receive the £10 bonus in December, but this sometimes arrives after the payment has been made.

You must get at least one of the following benefits in the highlighted week:

Adult Disability Payment (Scotland only)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Carer Support Payment (Scotland only)

Child Disability Payment (Scotland only)

Constant Attendance Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)

Disability Living Allowance

Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate

Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)

Mobility Supplement

Pension Age Disability Payment (Scotland only)

Pension Credit - the guarantee element

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance (Scotland only)

State Pension (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)

Severe Disablement Allowance (transitionally protected)

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

War Disablement Pension at State Pension age

War Widow’s Pension

Widowed Mother’s Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance

Widow’s Pension

Not everyone over State Pension age will get the DWP ‘Christmas Bonus’ payment. DWP guidance on GOV.UK explains: "If you have not claimed your State Pension and are not entitled to one of the other qualifying benefits you will not get a Christmas Bonus."

The DWP guidance clarifies that if you're part of a married couple, in a civil partnership or living together as if you are - and you both receive one of the qualifying benefits - you will each be entitled to a £10 Christmas Bonus payment.

If your partner or civil partner does not receive one of the qualifying benefits, they may still be eligible for the Christmas Bonus if both the following conditions are met:

You’re both over State Pension age by the end of the qualifying week

Your partner or civil partner was also present (or ‘ordinarily resident’) in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, European Economic Area (EEA) country or Switzerland during the qualifying week

One of the following must also apply: