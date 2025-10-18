'I pencilled in custody' - Judge spares convicted drug dealer jail for drink driving and breaching suspended sentence

Jamie Jeffries, 38, of Mayfield Road, Albrighton, was sentenced to one-year-and-11-months imprisonment, suspended for 20-months, after he admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis last year.

He was one of five people who conspired to sell drugs in Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

Jeffries was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

However, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday that in July this year, Jeffries was caught drink driving on July 19 this year.