SpudMan’s baked potato cookbook crashes to £5.19 in Amazon deal

Social media sensation SpudMan has turned the jacket potato into a commodity that people queue for for over two hours.

Thousands of people flock to his catering van, in Tamworth, to try out his trendy toppings, and to meet the TikTok sensation himself, with his distinctive pink mohawk - and there can't be many people who aren't familiar with his brand.

But did you know he's launched a cookbook?

The recipes include SpudMan's take on some classics, along with some you probably haven't seen before

His baked potato recipe book became an instant top 10 UK best seller, and it's been shortlisted for awards - and it's just dropped dramatically in price.

Featuring 40 recipes to turn the humble jacket potato into a gourmet dish, SpudMan's Spudtacular Baked Potato Cookbook has a 60% saving on Amazon right now.

Spud Man, AKA Ben Newman, has taken social media by storm - all from the Tamworth high street

Aside from the recipes, which include Lebanese chicken shawarma, the currywurst jacket, and chorizo shakshuka, there are also spud-based jokes, spud-based facts, and potato trivia.

SpudMan also reveals in his book the correct way to bake a potato properly - which could settle a few household arguments.

