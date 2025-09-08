Meet Jackfield Brass Band members who are keeping Ironbridge tradition alive - and ensuring historic former chapel stays in use

The workers have long gone from the industrial landscape of the Ironbridge Gorge.

But thanks to a little help from each other, two symbols of that era have survived into the 21st century.

Coalford Wesleyan Chapel celebrates its 200th birthday this year.

Around 35 years ago it was due to be dismantled and moved to the Blist Hill Victorian Town museum.

It survived due to the intervention of Jackfield Brass Band musician Paul France who persuaded the owners Telford Development Corporation to let the band keep it as their rehearsal room.

The corporation agreed to sell the chapel for the princely sum of £5 plus VAT on condition the band entered into a commitment to restore and maintain the building.

On weekends, with a little professional, help Paul and his bandmates spent the next three years restoring the old building until it was in tune with their requirements.

Cornet player Paul France, aged 82, is the band's longest serving musician and he recalls the band nearly folded in the 1960s when they were down to just 10 members but luckily they soldiered on and now have a full complement of 28.

The Wesleyan hymns are a distant memory but the sound of music is alive and well in the old chapel.

On Tuesday and Friday evenings the band members gather to practice and rehearse for their public performances while echoing a musical reminder of life before the gentrification of The Gorge.

