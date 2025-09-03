The bold bovine took a wander into Llangollen Canal at St Martins Moor, Oswestry, getting herself stuck.

Firefighters were called, but they were not needed as she managed to moo-ve herself to freedom.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 8.04pm on Tuesday, September 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘animal rescue’ in Oswestry.

“Reports of one cow in the canal. Crews have attended and assessed. No fire service action required due to the animal being able to self extricate.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry.