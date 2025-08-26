Paramedics, firefighters and the police were on the scene of the three-vehicle collision on Shrewsbury Road, Much Wenlock.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 10.17pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision (RTC) had taken place in Much Wenlock.

“Three-car RTC, one person released from vehicle and now in care of the ambulance service.”

Two fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Much Wenlock and Telford. An operations officer was in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.