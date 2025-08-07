Philip Graham Langford claims he and his family sound the horn as they pass their elderly relatives to let them know they are safe and on their way home.

But the seemingly innocuous act, resulted in complainant Timothy May following Langford’s son for almost three miles, as he believed he had sounded the horn.

At Langford’s farm there was an altercation and he slapped Mr May in the face and grabbed at his clothes.

58-year-old Langford of Brynglas, Hundred House admitted assaulting Mr May on January 1 2025, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said there was a lot of history behind the matter but on January 14 at about 5pm, Mr May was working in his garage.

He heard a loud blast of a car horn and so did his fiancée Miss Brooks and they decided to follow the vehicle they believed was sounding the horn because it had happened before.