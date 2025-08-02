Generous donation of equipment to Welshpool Hospital from the League of Friends

The specialist chairs were presented by Mrs Sue Usmar, Chair of the League of Friends, as well as other members of the group, in a small presentation.

The new chairs have wheels to enable easy positioning of patients ready for eye scanning.

Previously it could be difficult for patients with mobility problems as well as those living with pain or cognitive issues to get into the right position for their scan.

The new chairs help patients feel comfortable and secure. This makes it much easier for staff to move patients with dignity minimising risk of injury to either patients or staff.

Present at the presentation were, for the league of friends; Mrs Sue Usmar, Chair, Peter Grassi, Jane Hughes, Frances Grassi, Derek Simms and for the health board; Sharon Harrington, Tracey Thornton, and Linda Aldridge

The Ophthalmology Outpatient team would like to thank the Welshpool League of Friends for their generous donation.