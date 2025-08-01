Major soap star joins Shropshire film project - can you guess who?

The project is providing unprecedented work experience opportunities for several students from local schools and colleges but now has the backing of a national soap star.

Paula Lane, who only recently left our screens in ITV’s Emmerdale, has signed on as an executive producer for Holly & Ivy, a short film giving several young people in the area their first ever experience of working on a film set; something the former Coronation Street actress is incredibly passionate about. “I’ve worked with young performers for over 10 years and any project that gives the younger generation a voice and also offers up work experience by being involved always has my heart,” said Paula, who also runs her own academy for young performers.

Paula Lane

But Paula cites serendipity for also playing its part in her involvement with Holly & Ivy after she met the team behind the film in the most surreal of circumstances during a routine location recce for the project. “I became involved with Rocking Horse Media via a chance encounter and I’m a big believer in opportunities that come along at the right time,” she said.

Rocking Horse Media were also fortunate enough to be able to film a scene for the film at the Shropshire location where they first met Paula.

Holly & Ivy will star local teens Emily Stephenson and Betty Carter in its lead roles

Holly & Ivy stars two aspiring fifteen-year-old actresses in the title roles, who have learnt how to be leading ladies on a film set as part of their work experience placements. But Paula’s involvement is set to give them and the young team behind the project a welcome injection of industry experience to help take Holly & Ivy to the next level.