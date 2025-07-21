Man arrested after allegedly 'exposing himself in Bridgnorth car park'

West Mercia Police said the incident was reported at Mill Street Car Park around midday on Wednesday, July 16.

They said a man had been arrested.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself and carried out a lewd act in Bridgnorth on Wednesday - July 16.

"The incident happened in Mill Street car park around midday.

"A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the man expose himself.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Richards by emailing samantha.richards@westmercia.police.uk"