Car and van in road collision on the A49 in Shropshire with police and ambulance service at the scene

Firefighters used their trauma kit to assess the drivers before medics got to the scene at Bromfield, on the outskirts of Ludlow.

Police were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 7.11pm on Friday, July 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ludlow.

“The incident involved one car and one van. No persons trapped. Crews used a trauma bag to assess drivers prior to the arrival of police and ambulance.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Ludlow.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.