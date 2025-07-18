Staffordshire Hoard viewings are opening at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery - full details

A series of exclusive guided access sessions to see the Staffordshire Hoard - one of the most celebrated Anglo-Saxon treasure hoards in the world - are being made available at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.

The sessions are running on selected Thursdays and Saturdays ahead of BMAG’s full reopening to the public later this year.

Visitors are invited to explore the Staffordshire Hoard gallery during a limited number of free, one-hour group sessions from 19 July to 30 August, when a member of the museum team will be on hand to share insights into the hoard’s history and significance and to answer questions.

The Staffordshire Hoard is the largest collection of Anglo-Saxon gold and silver metalwork ever found, anywhere in the world.

It contains just under 4,000 objects and broken fragments, most of which are war-gear.

A pile of gold and silver objects from the Staffordshire Hoard © Birmingham Museums Trust

The quality of the workmanship is extremely high, which is remarkable in view of the large number of individual objects, such as swords or helmets, from which the elements in the hoard came.

The hoard was buried in the 7th century (AD 650-675). It was discovered in a field near the village of Hammerwich, near Lichfield in Staffordshire, in 2009 by local metal-detectorist Terry Herbert.

Advance booking for the guided access sessions is essential due to limited group sizes. Tickets are available through the Birmingham Museums website.

Toby Watley, director of collections and estate at Birmingham Museums Trust, said:

“These special guided access sessions are a wonderful opportunity to explore the Hoard’s extraordinary craftsmanship and significance.

“We are excited to be offering a more personal experience to visitors before we open the newly refurbished gallery more widely. It’s a special way to connect with this remarkable chapter of our region’s heritage.”