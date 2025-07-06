Telford paedophile 'aroused' by downloading images of child abuse is ordered to do rehabilitation activity

David Watts, aged 30, had accumulated 96 moving and still images, 47 of them being the most serious category A images, prosecutor Danny Smith told Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday (July 3).

Watts' activities were uncovered following intelligence handed to West Mercia Police that images of child sexual abuse had been downloaded at his home address in Pinfield Croft, Waters Upton between December 6, 2021 and March 2, 2023.

Officers from the force served a warrant at the property and seized two Samsung devices.

Watts went on to admit three offences of making indecent images, one offence of possession of a prohibited image of a child and one charge of being in possession of an extreme pornographic image.