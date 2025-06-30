Family-friendly street food festival set to return to Telford this summer after hugely popular debut last year

The Wrekin Eatin’ Food Festival is set to return to Wellington Cricket Club at the Pavillion, Haygate Road, on July 13 from 11am to 7pm.

It comes after a hugely successful debut in 2024 and for a jam-packed day of street food, entertainment and family-friendly fun.

Festival-goers can expect a wide range of international cuisines - from cooks and chefs based right here in Shropshire.

The festival takes place at Wellington Cricket Club. Photo: Wellington Cricket Club/Google

These include Wellington-favourites Park Street Kitchen, tapas from Poco Cantina, pancakes from Le Flip Creperie and even Punjabi street food from Zainz, which will be served in “Wellington's biggest beer garden”.

A programme of local music and entertainment has been designed to be the perfect backdrop to a beautiful British summer's day.

Confirmed so far, Got 2 Sing Choir will be taking centre stage at noon, followed by a Ledders Chilli Eatin' Contest at 1pm.

Roar Martial Arts will be the focus at 1:30pm, followed by line dancing at 3pm and more.

Keeping the children entertained, there will be an inflatable zone with bouncy castle and slides as well as a visit from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fairground games, competitions, arts and crafts will also be available.

The Wrekin Eatin' Festival is run by the volunteers at Wellington Cricket Club to raise vital funds to maintain and run the club.

Tickets are priced at £5 per adult and £2.50 for children over the age of four. Children under four can enter without a ticket. Car parking is also available, priced at £3 per car.

Find out more information about the Wrekin Eatin' Festival 2025 via the official website.