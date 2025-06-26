Shrewsbury Food Festival 2025: Tickets, times and travel advice - everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 180 exhibitors from around the country are busy getting ready for the return of Shrewsbury Food Festival this Saturday and Sunday (June 28 and 29).

The award-winning event will feature two live entertainment stages, street food, bars, chef demonstrations, tastings, a 'field to fork' zone, and a whole area of free kids’ activities.

This year, organiser Shropshire Festivals has also teamed up with Shrewsbury Prison to offer anyone attending on the Sunday free entry to Shrewsbury Prison.

If you've already secured a ticket - or are planning on swinging by - here's everything you'll need to know.

Shrewsbury Food Festival takes place in Shrewsbury's Quarry Park on the last weekend of June

Where and when is the festival?

The festival takes place in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park (SY1 1RN) in the centre of Shrewsbury.

There is no parking, and the only entrance will be by foot, at the top of the park near the large blue gates.

The festival will run from 10am to 10pm on Saturday, with The Shrewsbury Food Festival Charity Concert in aid of Shine On with Harvey Owen taking place from 6pm to 10pm. The kids’ area, chef stages, and exhibitor areas will close at 6.30pm.

On Sunday, the festival will be open from 10am to 5pm.

How do you get to the festival?

By train: West Midlands Trains will operate services to Shrewsbury on both days at regular times and the station is a 10- to 15-minute walk from the festival site.

By bus: There are regular services to the town centre bus station on Saturday only; the bus station is a five-minute walk to the festival.

By car: Shrewsbury’s car parks are likely to get busy, so visitors are encouraged to use public transport when possible. Details of car parks are available from Shropshire Council’s website: shropshire.gov.uk/parking

By bike: A bike creche will be operating throughout the weekend, with secure storage covered by a marquee.

Park and Ride - Saturday only: A park-and-ride service will operate on Saturday only. More information is available online at shropshire.gov.uk/public-transport.

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30

How do you buy tickets?

Tickets can be bought in advance online, or on the gate.

Those with Saturday day tickets won't need to buy an additional ticket for the charity concert, but donations are welcome.

Music fans and supporters just wanting to enjoy the concert can arrive from 4.30pm onwards for a reduced ticket price of £10 per person, under-2s go free.

Can I bring my own food and drink?

While there will be plenty to purchase, visitors are able to bring in their own food and drink.

Soft drinks are allowed in a sealed container and a water refill station is available on site. Reusable water bottles must be empty on arrival.

Bag searches will be conducted before entry to the site and any prohibited items will be confiscated and returned on exit from the festival.

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30

Are dogs allowed?

Dogs are welcome at the festival, and a small dog welfare area will be available for four-legged friends with shade, paddling pools and dog waste bins.

Dogs are not allowed in any of the marquee areas though, and must be kept on a lead at all times.

How do I claim the Shrewsbury Prison free ticket offer?

Anyone with a Sunday ticket for the food festival is eligible for one free entry to Shrewsbury Prison and will receive a voucher during the event.

Tickets must be redeemed by December 31, 2025 with entry pre-booked through the official Shrewsbury Prison website.