Telford MP vows to pressure Government over 'game-changer' train link with London after meeting with rail boss

Shaun Davies MP held a "productive" meeting with Network Rail bosses in Parliament this week to discuss proposals by the Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR).

It came after he urged Network Rail to be a "backer not a blocker" of the proposed rail service that would reinstate Shropshire's link with the capital, which it has opposed.

WSMR has proposed to introduce five trains a day between Wrexham General and London Euston - stopping at Gobowen, Shrewsbury and Telford railway stations along the way. Rail operators including Transport for Wales, MPs along the route, council leaders and residents have thrown their weight behind the scheme.

However, Network Rail delivered a damning verdict on proposals, saying it is "not in a position" to back the plans due to timetable capacity, "congested" infrastructure that is already under strain, existing passenger flows and increased traffic that the service would bring.

Mr Davies met with Network Rail bosses including infrastructure director Adam Checkley on Wednesday (June 25).