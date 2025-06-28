School pupils enjoy nature reserve visit after naming Shrewsbury's two new resident beavers

The Coleham Primary School pupils were given the chance to visit the Old River Bed in Shrewsbury - the new home of two Eurasian beavers - after winning the competition to name the animals.

Children from local schools were invited to submit names in the competition run by the Shropshire Wildlife Trust (SWT) and Shrewsbury Town Council, which were then voted on by the public.

Children from Coleham Primary School visit the Old River Bed in Shrewsbury after winning a competition to name the two new beavers Bertie and Beryl. Pictured with the children are Helen O'Connor from Shropshire Wildlife Trust, teacher Georgie Cox and Max Ball, communications officer at Shrewsbury Town Council

One of the year groups at Coleham chose the names Beryl and Bertie, which won the public vote.

To celebrate, the year group were invited to visit the Old River Bed enclosure to learn more about the beavers they helped to name.

The class was split into smaller groups, with each group taking it in turns to visit the enclosure.

The beavers arrived at the site earlier this year

During the visit they got to learn all about Beryl and Bertie from Alicia Leow-Dyke, Welsh Beaver Project officer from the North Wales Wildlife Trust.

Alicia was on hand to point out signs of beaver activity and answer any questions the children had.

At the same time, Ellie Larkham from SWT was running outdoor education sessions for the rest of the year group, at a nearby green space.

The groups rotated and repeated until all the children had a chance to visit the enclosure.