Police investigate thefts of tools worth 'thousands of pounds' from sheds and outbuildings near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The thefts occurred in Tuck Hill, Six Ashes, near Bridgnorth, overnight between the hours of 11pm on June 19 and 4am on June 20.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said items were stolen from locked sheds and outbuildings of two neighbouring properties.

Power and gardening tools valued at “thousands of pounds” were stolen along with an e-bike and e-scooter.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and has heard or seen anything suspicious, or may have seen any vehicles hanging around earlier in the day ideally with a vehicle make, model and registration number and any descriptions of persons with the vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is encouraged to get in touch with the police using the form on the force's website, quoting incident reference numbers 00256_I 20262025 and 00235_I_20062025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the official website.

For more information, contact the Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team via email at bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk.