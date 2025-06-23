Ditched dirt bike recovered from garden of Shrewsbury property after rider fled from police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The male rider made off from police after being spotted in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury.

The man was said to be riding the off-road bike without a helmet and across grass verges and pavements. He fled police officers, heading towards Flagwall, and ditched the bike in a resident's garden.

An off-road dirt bike has been seized by police in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury. Picture: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police is appealing for information to track down the man.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page by Monkmoor and Sutton PCSO Conor Browne said: "The Monkmoor and Sutton Safer Neighbourhood Team whilst out on patrol have seized an off-road dirt bike off an unknown male wearing a dark coloured jumper with a hood up, black jogger type trousers and black trainers.

"The male was riding the bike without a helmet, across grass verges and pavements, when the male had seen the police vehicle, the male turned off towards Flagwall, in Monkmoor, and then discarded the bike in a resident's garden before fleeing the area.

"Monkmoor and Sutton Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to speak to this male, or if anyone has any information in connection with this incident, please call in via 101 and quote police incident reference number 00406_I_22062025 or alternatively, contact the local Safer Neighbourhood Team via the shared email box: ShrewsburyCentral.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

"Off-road bikes should be ridden on private land with the owner's permission, they should not be used on a public road. If they are used on a public road, the rider should hold a full driving licence, insurance, and the bike should be taxed."