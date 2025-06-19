'Happy smiley faces' as Telford primary school pupils take part in town's first 'bike bus'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dozens of children from Lawley Primary School took part in the initiative on Friday, June 13, designed to increase cycling confidence, reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, promote healthier routines and is part of a project called the ‘new school journey’.

Children of all ages and families cycled and scooted to school, led and supported by trained instructors alongside the active travel and road safety education team at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Dozens of children from Lawley Primary School took part in the initiative on Friday, June 13. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Ollie Vickers, the council's cabinet member for the economy and transport, said: “The bike bus approach provides a practical way to increase travel confidence while encouraging active journeys to school. It is a safe and structured solution that helps address concerns around road safety and supports cleaner, greener communities.

“It was fantastic to see so many happy smiley faces arrive at school in active way feeling energised ready to start their day of learning. I encourage more schools to get in touch with the team to take part and try this with their pupils.

Children from Lawley Primary School taking part in the town's first 'bike bus'. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

“All schools across Telford and Wrekin are offered Bikeability training alongside many other road safety activities which teach children essential life skills and help encourage healthier lifestyles.”

The bike bus comes after the school provided Bikeability training which teaching pupils safe cycling and riding confidence.

Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Lawley Primary School has been involved in the project since September 2024, working closely with the council to encourage safer, more active school journeys.

Activities have included the bike bus, walks to school, Bikeability training, Learn 2 Ride sessions, junior road safety officers, pedestrian training, and numerous other road safety workshops.